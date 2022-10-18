Information Security Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Support with developing and maintaining Cyber Security Road Map and interventions

Support with developing company-wide best practices for Technology security

Identify, respond, predict and analyse security breaches and threats to determine their root cause and report findings to relevant stakeholders on cyber-security threats, attacks, incidents, and other factors that indicate security risks as per SLA.

Work closely with other stakeholders to design, architect, consult and implement security solutions to ensure readiness for security technologies

In support of program design, gather client requirements and draft documentation in order to compile a draft project plan, only more complex programs need to be reviewed by the Information Security Officer

Requirements

5 Years’ experience within either an Information Security position or Cybersecurity

2 Years’ IT administration experience

2 Years’ Ethical Hacking experience

In-depth knowledge of Cloud security platform (MS Intune / O365 Security, etc.)

In-depth knowledge of Firewalls and Malicious Code Defense including APT

Education

Bachelor’s degree in Information Security or similar.

Industry certifications such as CISSP, SANS/GIAC: GSEC, GCIH, GFCA, GCFE, GCIA; EC-Council: CEH, ECIH, CHFI, ECSA; Security+; Tenable: TCNU, TCNA, TCSE, ISO27001

Desired Skills:

CISSP SANS/GIAC: GSEC GCIH GFCA GCFE

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client based in the Johannesburg area is looking for an Information Security Analyst to join their team.

Learn more/Apply for this position