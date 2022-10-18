Information Security Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

- Support with developing and maintaining Cyber Security Road Map and interventions
- Support with developing company-wide best practices for Technology security
- Identify, respond, predict and analyse security breaches and threats to determine their root cause and report findings to relevant stakeholders on cyber-security threats, attacks, incidents, and other factors that indicate security risks as per SLA.
- Work closely with other stakeholders to design, architect, consult and implement security solutions to ensure readiness for security technologies
- In support of program design, gather client requirements and draft documentation in order to compile a draft project plan, only more complex programs need to be reviewed by the Information Security Officer
Requirements
- 5 Years’ experience within either an Information Security position or Cybersecurity
- 2 Years’ IT administration experience
- 2 Years’ Ethical Hacking experience
- In-depth knowledge of Cloud security platform (MS Intune / O365 Security, etc.)
- In-depth knowledge of Firewalls and Malicious Code Defense including APT
Education
- Bachelor’s degree in Information Security or similar.
- Industry certifications such as CISSP, SANS/GIAC: GSEC, GCIH, GFCA, GCFE, GCIA; EC-Council: CEH, ECIH, CHFI, ECSA; Security+; Tenable: TCNU, TCNA, TCSE, ISO27001
Desired Skills:
- CISSP SANS/GIAC: GSEC GCIH GFCA GCFE
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client based in the Johannesburg area is looking for an Information Security Analyst to join their team.