IT Technician at WebHelp UK

Are you a tech savvy individual with a passion for innovation, helping others and finding ways of working efficiently?

We are looking for a motivated individual who embraces technical innovation to join our Pretoria team as an IT Technician, providing IT support and service to enable our contact centre to operate efficiently.

In this role, you will identify, develop and implement strategies for procedure and technology improvements. You’ll need to work well under pressure adhering to tight deadlines and multiple tasks. Keeping your cool under pressure should be what you’re known for (apart from your in depth knowledge and understanding of all things tech).

We want someone highly responsible and motivated, someone who leads by example and can impart knowledge in an empathic manner. You should be an excellent communicator whether it be raising awareness to stakeholders, pointing out areas of improvement with your team or helping a customer online or telephonically.

If you’re ready to step up to new and rewarding challenges, make this your moment by applying today

What you’ll be doing

Presenting a professional, friendly and caring image to the customer at all times

Assisting in the business success of the Team by taking ownership of personal performance

Ensuring the customer is given full and correct information

Acting in a responsible manner at all times ensuring compliance with policies

Resolving issues assigned from the IT Helpdesk

Diagnosing and resolving faults raised by customers

Supporting the rest of the IT department with internal issues and work on IT projects when required

Performing daily maintenance checks

Working to predefined service level targets

Adding value to IT customer support

Liaising with resolver groups and IT suppliers and clients

Keeping up to date with changes with technology

Being responsible, together with other team members, for developing and maintaining a high quality IT service for all customers and clients

Challenging existing methods where improvement opportunities exist

Providing remote support using a variety of communication and collaboration tools

Occasional travel to other locations

What you’ll need

Matric

National diploma or degree (Preferable)

In-depth technical understanding of IT services

Must demonstrate, understand and comply with all legislative requirements including but not limited to FSA, DPA, OFCOM

Must demonstrate, understand and comply with policy – particularly in relation to certification standards (e.g. ISO27001, PCI DSS, ISO9001)

Ability to support various operating systems: Microsoft Server (2003 / 2008), Microsoft client (Windows XP, Windows 7), Linux, VMWare

Knowledge of networking technologies

Any IT certificationcourse would be extremely beneficial (MCP, MCSE, CCNA)

Knowledge of any Telephony ACD, Avaya, Aspect, Genesys systems (Desirable)

Experienced problem solving in technical areas

Good organisation and administrative skills

Prior experience of supporting multiple system users in a large business environment

Clear and concise communication skills through all levels of staff

Each Webhelper brings a different energy, passion, a unique set of skills and talents. This strand of our DNA sets us apart and is how we enrich customer experience and business solutions for our clients.

We’d love to get to know you better. After applying, you will be sent a link to complete a quick online chat. Take this opportunity to advance your career with our collaborative team of game-changers today.

