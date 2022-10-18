Java CDD Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

A financial services company is looking to hire an experienced java developer to help them build and maintain financial applications for the organization.

Are you an innovative thinker who is always coming up with great solutions for different kinds of programs?

Our client is excited to have you!

Java Developer

To design, develop, maintain, and support a Java based system for financial calculations.

Responsibilities and work outputs

Design and develop components and applications in accordance with specified architectural design and

technical specifications.

Obtain business requirements for a Java solution and provide an analysis for the requirements. This may involve researching appropriate solutions to the requirements and provide recommendations.

Meet all deliverables and objectives set out by the business within the agreed time.

Drive and support effective teamwork within the department.

Define scope, work tasks and duration of IT solution based on business requirements

Conduct necessary testing (Stress, Integration and Unit).

Proper documentation and handover for quality assurance; and understanding the bigger picture, the

established technical frameworks, and methodologies in place as well as the business environment in a

short time.

Experience and Qualifications



Computer Science degree with Mathematics / Statistics

Object orientated analysis, design, and pattern experience

Java 1.8

SQL

JSF 2.2 / JavaScript

Desired Skills:

Statistics

Legacy systems

Java

Learn more/Apply for this position