Java Developer(eTrading) (JHB/CPT/KZN) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

DEVELOP software applications supporting Electronic Trading (eTrading) with connectivity to exchanges, ECNs, brokers, and other vendor integration as your coding talents as a Java Developer is sought by a renowned Financial Services Group. Software integration solutions that are bespoke, innovative and sustainable for the fulfilment of business stated requirements. You will also help architect new solutions, evaluate and recommend software libraries & testing tools while providing effective solutions. The ideal candidate will require a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Mathematics/Engineering or related discipline or equivalent work experience and technical training. You will need at least 3 years’ Programming experience, a strong proficiency with J2EE application servers, Spring, Ant, Maven, Apache Tomcat, Java, JEE, understand core Java APIs (collections, concurrency, NIO etc.) & have a solid understanding of multithreaded systems, working knowledge of the Java garbage collector, familiar with low latency I/O. You must also be able to use TDD, being familiar with UML and OO design and have experience with Eclipse or IntelliJ, GIT, continuous build servers.

DUTIES:

Develop scalable, reliable and high-performance applications using Java.

Assist in architecting and developing new solutions using vendor-based technology.

Research, evaluate and recommend software libraries and integration and testing tools.

Troubleshoot production problems related to software applications.

Resolve problems with software and respond to suggestions for improvements or enhancements.

Communicate effectively with internal clients to identify needs and evaluate alternative business solutions.

Continually seek opportunities to increase internal client satisfaction and manage expectations effectively.

Suggest areas for improvement in internal processes along with possible solutions.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering or related discipline is required, or equivalent work experience and technical training.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 3 years technical work experience in a team environment as a Programmer, ideally within a Global Markets environment

Experience with J2EE application servers, Spring, Ant, Maven, Apache Tomcat, Java, JEE.

Strong relational database experience (Sybase, Postgres).

In-depth understanding of core Java API’s (collections, concurrency, NIO etc.).

Have an understanding of and experience with multithreaded systems, working knowledge of the Java garbage collector, familiar with low latency I/O.

Experience with design patterns.

Development practices – Can use Test Driven Development and familiar with UML and OO design. You will have experience with Eclipse or IntelliJ, GIT, continuous build servers.

Can demonstrate ability to work in a multi-faceted role (development with some testing, support and analysis.)

Able to drive projects, and effectively manage dependencies in other areas.

The ability to interpret functional specifications / use-case diagrams / user stories in order to develop solutions.

A strong awareness and interest in the financial markets.

Business Knowledge – Preferably an understanding of equities/FX/ derivatives markets.

Advantageous –

FIX knowledge.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication skills.

Exceptional problem-solving and analytical abilities.

Able to function independently, as well as work well in a team.

Excellent planning skills and some measure of fearlessness/assertiveness and persistence is required to do this efficiently in a Front-Office facing environment.

COMMENTS:

