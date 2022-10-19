Business analyst (Contract)

Want a fully remote 6 month contract where you can be part of a Company that helps SME businesses with solutions to their most pressing operational challenges? I have a role for a Business Analyst / Scrum Master Apply now.
BA Resource Specification
Capabilities
- Effectively work remotely, which includes ability to have effective online / remote meetings, workshops, and discussions, as well as being able to work uninterrupted during normal office hours
- Use various software tools (MS365 apps, project management apps)
- Work with various project management methods (Agile, Waterfall, RUP)
- Construct high quality documents
- Use variations to standard methodology when necessary to ensure quality and timeous delivery
- Work with various personality types
- Excellent attention to detail
Skills:
- Engage with business users on various levels to discuss needs and requirements in line with defined business objectives using relevant discussion tools
- Collaborate with Stakeholders at various levels
- Analyze business needs and objectives
- Critically analyze requirements and objectives and sensibly engage with Stakeholders
- Engage with technical and operational teams
- Use effective techniques to design effective, usable test scenarios, including gherkin methodology
- Manage smoke, functional and user testing and manage user acceptance with project manager
- Work with project manager to advise on complexity, cost, prioritisation, and delivery timelines
- Communicate effectively and timeously with technical and operational teams as well as project manager on progress, blocks, and status
Qualifications:
- 3 years + as either Product Owner, SCRUM Master, Business Analyst, Project Manager
- Working experience in the financial sector
- Experience working in mature business and technology environments
- A qualification from a recognized institution relating to business analysis, agile methodology or project management is advantageous
Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Business Anlayst
- Scrum Master
- Agile
- Contract
- Remote working