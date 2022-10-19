Business analyst (Contract) – Western Cape Cape Town

Want a fully remote 6 month contract where you can be part of a Company that helps SME businesses with solutions to their most pressing operational challenges? I have a role for a Business Analyst / Scrum Master Apply now.

BA Resource Specification

Capabilities

Effectively work remotely, which includes ability to have effective online / remote meetings, workshops, and discussions, as well as being able to work uninterrupted during normal office hours

Use various software tools (MS365 apps, project management apps)

Work with various project management methods (Agile, Waterfall, RUP)

Construct high quality documents

Use variations to standard methodology when necessary to ensure quality and timeous delivery

Work with various personality types

Excellent attention to detail

Skills:

Engage with business users on various levels to discuss needs and requirements in line with defined business objectives using relevant discussion tools

Collaborate with Stakeholders at various levels

Analyze business needs and objectives

Critically analyze requirements and objectives and sensibly engage with Stakeholders

Engage with technical and operational teams

Use effective techniques to design effective, usable test scenarios, including gherkin methodology

Manage smoke, functional and user testing and manage user acceptance with project manager

Work with project manager to advise on complexity, cost, prioritisation, and delivery timelines

Communicate effectively and timeously with technical and operational teams as well as project manager on progress, blocks, and status

Qualifications:

3 years + as either Product Owner, SCRUM Master, Business Analyst, Project Manager

Working experience in the financial sector

Experience working in mature business and technology environments

A qualification from a recognized institution relating to business analysis, agile methodology or project management is advantageous

Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Business Anlayst

Scrum Master

Agile

Contract

Remote working

