Business analyst (Contract) – Western Cape Cape Town

Oct 19, 2022

Want a fully remote 6 month contract where you can be part of a Company that helps SME businesses with solutions to their most pressing operational challenges? I have a role for a Business Analyst / Scrum Master Apply now.
BA Resource Specification
Capabilities

  • Effectively work remotely, which includes ability to have effective online / remote meetings, workshops, and discussions, as well as being able to work uninterrupted during normal office hours
  • Use various software tools (MS365 apps, project management apps)
  • Work with various project management methods (Agile, Waterfall, RUP)
  • Construct high quality documents
  • Use variations to standard methodology when necessary to ensure quality and timeous delivery
  • Work with various personality types
  • Excellent attention to detail

Skills:

  • Engage with business users on various levels to discuss needs and requirements in line with defined business objectives using relevant discussion tools
  • Collaborate with Stakeholders at various levels
  • Analyze business needs and objectives
  • Critically analyze requirements and objectives and sensibly engage with Stakeholders
  • Engage with technical and operational teams
  • Use effective techniques to design effective, usable test scenarios, including gherkin methodology
  • Manage smoke, functional and user testing and manage user acceptance with project manager
  • Work with project manager to advise on complexity, cost, prioritisation, and delivery timelines
  • Communicate effectively and timeously with technical and operational teams as well as project manager on progress, blocks, and status

Qualifications:

  • 3 years + as either Product Owner, SCRUM Master, Business Analyst, Project Manager
  • Working experience in the financial sector
  • Experience working in mature business and technology environments
  • A qualification from a recognized institution relating to business analysis, agile methodology or project management is advantageous

Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Business Anlayst
  • Scrum Master
  • Agile
  • Contract
  • Remote working

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.