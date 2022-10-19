Delphi Developer – Western Cape Century City

Role Description
This role will focus on solution delivery, support and very importantly, the quality of these healthcare solutions. We are therefore seeking an energetic and committed individual that is a self-starter, wishes to advance his/her career in other technologies such as Java and /or Angular development and who works well independently and within a team context. Your knowledge of, and experience in designing and developing end-to-end solutions, together with your ability to learn new technologies, will be invaluable and of the utmost importance.
Key Duties and Responsibilities
- Review requirements and specifications
- Solution design
- Actively participate in development discussions and planning
- Develop work estimates as part of Scrum planning
- Enhance, maintain, and support the current SA healthcare applications
- Debug and / or refactor existing applications and software modules as required
- Develop clean, modular Delphi applications in an agile and ever-changing environment
- Help drive the application modernization and migration initiatives to successful conclusion
- Interact with other technical staff such as IT, quality assurance, and technical writers
- Quickly respond to critical support issues
Minimum Requirements
- 3 years proven Delphi application development and design experience
- Good knowledge of Client/Server applications with Façade design pattern
- Applying object-oriented design concepts and writing modular OO applications
- Good experience with build processes and related software e.g., Finalbuilder
- Working with post-relational and relational SQL databases
- MSSQL with SQL experience, modifying & creating database queries, writing of Stored Procedures, Triggers and Views.
Experience in the following is highly advantageous
- Experience in using Developer Express Components
- Developing and integrating solutions with SOAP and/or RESTful web services using either XML and/or JSON formats.
- Building Java based applications
- HTML5, JavaScript and CSS3.
- Prior experience with Bootstrap, jQuery, Node.js or MVC framework such as React or AngularJS
- Working knowledge of PostgreSQL.
- Git source control
- Working knowledge of Atlassian Jira and Confluence advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Delphi Application
- HTML5
- JavaScript
- CSS3
- AngularJS