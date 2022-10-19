ETL Developer/ Data Engineer (SAS and Cloud)- Sandton – Up to R900K Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Sandown

A Tycoon within the Insurance and Financial services and Investment industry is on the hunt for an expert ETL Developer with exposure to Cloud Data Engineering. Must be a specialist in Database Engineering, BI solutions with an emphasis on ETL processes using SAS. Must have more than 2 years cloud platform data engineering experience working with Big Data.

The successful incumbent will be responsible for data modelling, mapping, formatting, and data analysis

Requirements:

SAS experience a non-negotiable

6-7 Years Commercial experience (Finance or Insurance)

SQL

AWS

DMS

Glue

Redshift

Python

Qualifications:

Degree/ Honours in Computer Science, Information Technology, Statistics, Engineering

The Reference Number for this position is PP54192 which is a Permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of up to R9000 000 Per Annum negotiable on experience and ability.

