Our client,a Security Service Provider, is urgently looking for a Information Security Analyst L2 to join their dynamic team
KPA’s will be (but not limited to):
- Support Technology Transformation & Innovation in your area of responsibility
- Support on Analysis & Planning Activities
- Support the Design for your area of responsibility
- Implementation & Execution within mandate
- Risk & Quality Management within one’s area of responsibility
- Create awareness of IT Security good practices to the relevant stakeholders through communication and training
- Drive compliance of the audit framework
Minimum Requirements:
- 5 Years’ experience within either an Information Security position or Cybersecurity, which include protection against social engineering, or security vulnerability remediation, of which:
- 2 Years’ IT administration experience
- 2 Years’ Ethical Hacking experience
- In-depth knowledge of Cloud security platform (MS Intune / O365 Security, etc.)
- In-depth knowledge of Firewalls and Malicious Code Defense including APT
- Knowledge of Cybersecurity technical assessments, standards, tools, and processes
- Knowledge of common attack vectors
- Knowledge of Vulnerability assessment tools (Nessus, Nmap)
- Endpoint and network security tools/techniques
Education:
- Bachelor’s degree in Information Security or similar.
- Industry certifications such as CISSP, SANS/GIAC: GSEC, GCIH, GFCA, GCFE, GCIA; EC-Council: CEH, ECIH, CHFI, ECSA; Security+; Tenable: TCNU, TCNA, TCSE, ISO27001 (Candidates with certifications will be given preferential reviews)
Please note : Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Desired Skills:
- Information Security Analyst
- Security Analyst L2
- CISSP
- SANS