IT Analyst Programmer

The Opportunity

Our client is currently seeking to hire an Analyst Programmer. This is a nationally based role that forms part of the Information Technology Team. The objective of this role is to define, develop, test, analyze, and maintain new software applications in support of the achievement of business requirements. This includes coding, testing, and analyzing software programs.

In this role, you will get to

Conduct full System Design by facilitating sessions that will include evaluations of alternative solutions.

Draft implementation plans, write programmes according to business specifications and conduct unit testing.

Work closely with Business Analysts to ensure sufficient clarification of specifications.

Review the work of Junior Programmer and provide required coaching and mentoring to ensure quality of delivery as well as provide support, assistance, and guidance to Senior Programmers.

Investigate, analyse, and resolve production issues escalated to Third-Line Development Team Support.

Contribute to the body of knowledge (Documentation, Wikis, How-To Guides).

Identify inefficiencies and work towards continuous improvement of existing systems and/or processes.

Participate actively in Scrum delivery ceremonies (Stand-ups, Planning, Design Retrospectives and Reviews).

What you will need to succeed:

A Matric or Grade 12 equivalent, relevant Tertiary Qualification, and a minimum of 5 years’ experience in a similar role.

You will also need to have experience in working with the following technologies in an Agile environment:

Docker

Java

CI/CD (e.g., Jenkins)

Maven

Patterns

Relational Databases

SQL

Source Control – Git

Spring Boot

UML

Web servers (e.g., Tomcat, Jetty/Netty)

Webservices (Soap and Rest)

XML

Experience in the following will be advantageous

ANT

Html

jQuery

Kubernetes

Object Databases

XSL

XSL:fo

Education

High School (Grade 12) (Required)

