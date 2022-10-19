Java Developer – Intermediate

Oct 19, 2022

We are looking to expand our team with a Senior and Intermediate Java Developer to join us. The successful candidate should have minimum 5 years experience in

  • Java Development
  • Spring

  • A senior Developer with 5 – 7+ years experience with the following skills:
  • Atlassian Suite: Jira, Confluence.
  • Spring-boot / Java 8+.
  • Spring cloud config.
  • Unit tests with Spring-boot.
  • Postman teams and Newman (Command line runner).
  • Understanding of API gateways.
  • OpenAPI (Swagger) specification.
  • Understanding of networking concepts.
  • Integration into backends via various protocols (SOAP, REST, YAML etc).

Hybrid work model
Location preference – Gauteng

Desired Skills:

  • Spring
  • Java
  • Development
  • Testing
  • SpringBoot
  • Integration

