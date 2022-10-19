Java Developer – Intermediate

We are looking to expand our team with a Senior and Intermediate Java Developer to join us. The successful candidate should have minimum 5 years experience in
- Java Development
- Spring
- A senior Developer with 5 – 7+ years experience with the following skills:
- Atlassian Suite: Jira, Confluence.
- Spring-boot / Java 8+.
- Spring cloud config.
- Unit tests with Spring-boot.
- Postman teams and Newman (Command line runner).
- Understanding of API gateways.
- OpenAPI (Swagger) specification.
- Understanding of networking concepts.
- Integration into backends via various protocols (SOAP, REST, YAML etc).
Hybrid work model
Location preference – Gauteng
Desired Skills:
- Spring
- Java
- Development
- Testing
- SpringBoot
- Integration