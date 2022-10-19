Java Developer – Semi Remote – R700k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A fantastic opportunity to grow and work for an International leading Tech Company that builds motivated and competent teams to design, build and implement software systems and solutions that help businesses become so much more

It’s an opportunity that will keep you a step ahead in the development space, APPLY TODAY!!

Requirements:

2 – 7 years

JEE

Spring

Thymeleaf

JSP

JSF

Spring MVC

Angular

AngularJS

js

Ember

JPA

Hibernate

Mybatis

Spring Data

Couchbase

Oracle

PostgreSQL

Microsoft SQL

Neo4j

Mongo

CouchDB

Maven

Gradle

ANT

Reference Number for this position is MK50024 which is a long-term contracting position rotating between Melrose and Working remotely offering a salary of R700k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo at [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

JEE

JSP

Angular

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Recruitment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

