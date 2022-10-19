Manual Test Analyst – G1533 – Gauteng Pretoria

Oct 19, 2022

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation

  • Test Analyst Manual (Senior)

  • Requirement review.
  • Path and Condition Testing.
  • API Testing
  • Static and Dynamic analysis.
  • Resource Utilization.
  • Maintainability Testing.
  • Portability Testing.
  • Analyse Test Scripts for feasibility.
  • Technical Test Case creation.
  • Clear defect capturing.
  • Defect workflow adherence.
  • Managing and communicating issues.
  • Reporting with attention to details and correctness.
  • Familiar with Agile methodologies.
  • Identification, Creation & Sanitation of Test Data
  • Manual & Test Execution.
  • Security and Reliability Testing.
  • Performance Testing.
  • Test Tools used:
  • JIRA & Confluence

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies.
  • Coordination between development and support environments.
  • Assisting with the use cases.
  • Risk Identification, Assessment and Mitigation.
  • Requirements analysis (conduct 3 amigos meetings)

Desired Skills:

  • JIRA
  • JavaScript
  • AWS

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.