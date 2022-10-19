Payroll and Systems Officer

Qualification needed:
- Payroll and/ or finance-related qualification
- Certified Remuneration Professional
Necessary Experience & Industry Knowledge:
- 3+ Years of relevant experience in payroll practices
- Experience in HR & Payroll Systems & payroll and employee benefits management
- Experience in HR data reporting, trending, metrics development, and reporting
- Experience in employment tax and dealing with SARS
- Experience in SAGE 300 people is advantageous
- Strong Office 365 experience, with advanced knowledge and firm experience in ms Excel
- Sound understanding of Employment laws, including LRA, BCEA, and OHS legislation
Key Duties & Responsibilities of the role:
- Responsible for all payroll & employee benefits management processes & structuring
compensation and benefit packages
- Ensure automated systems within the Human Capital team are in place, fully utilized, up to date, and working effectively
- Ensure systems evolution/ new systems are benchmarked in the industry and improvements are implemented within a budget and according to the plan
- Responsible for the management of employee data that enters all HRIS systems within the department, including the payroll system
- Oversee the employee benefits program with 3rd party service providers and the
processing of benefit contributions and deductions.
- Co-ordinate employee benefits data generation, trending and management reporting
- Develop, implement and monitor service levels agreements with benefits service providers, including EAP, risk benefits, healthcare benefits, and retirement savings.
- Acts as liaison between employee and benefits service providers and ensures effectively
employee information upkeep related to service provider data systems and portals.
- Responsible for the company payroll function and management of pay structures in
accordance with legal compliance and full payroll management function
- Apply for SARS tax directives
- Prepare and submit legislative reporting in accordance with governance and compliance
requirements and deadlines, including, Return of earnings, EMP201, EMP501, IRP5s, statsSA, and UIF Declarations.
- Coordinate Biovac wellness interventions in line with employee benefits strategy, with the support of service providers.
Desired Skills:
- HR
- Payroll
- Sage 300
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Red Ember is currently recruiting a Payroll and System Officer to be based at a company in Cape Town.