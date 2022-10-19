Python Developer – R1245 – Gauteng Pretoria

Oct 19, 2022

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation

  • Python Developer (Advanced)

  • Expertise in Data Intelligence and Business Intelligence
  • Awareness of MS Power BI, SAP Analytics Platform
  • Knowledge of Qlikview
  • AWS or MA Azure Experience
  • Awareness of Tableau, Qlik, MS PowerBI, or other BI tools
  • At least 4 years Python & PySpark programming experience
  • JavaScript & TypeScript experience
  • At least 3 years’ experience building big data pipelines (ETL, SQL, etc
  • Experienced in using GitHub for version controlling of software
  • AWS Certifications beneficial

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Tableau
  • Power BI
  • Business Intelligence (BI) Experience
  • Technical data modelling and schema design (“not drag and drop”)
  • Kafka
  • AWS certified developer / architect
  • Agile Methodology and mindset
  • Consultancy experience

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • SQL
  • Azure

