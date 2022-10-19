Senior Business Analyst

Role Purpose:

Perform detailed analysis, document processes, and perform user acceptance testing to support development of innovative solutions to enable business objectives.

Experience and Qualifications:

Information Technology or related qualification

Relevant Business Analysis qualification/certification

7+ years’ experience in business analysis

Proven experience in implementation of large projects

Exposure to/experience in the Short-term Insurance industry will be an advantage

Responsibilities:

Conduct business analysis in line with business requirements:

Gather and interpret requirements from key stakeholders/customers in line with business analysis frameworks.

Analyse and understand the business’ requirements and through a structured process document, validate and translate these into requirement specifications and functional specifications to be used by developers in crafting technical solutions.

Contribute to translating the business goals into design in line with systems architecture.

Ensure the quality delivery of requirements and business process specifications that meet the agreed deliverables in line with best practices and business process.

Collaborate closely with solutions teams and a variety of end-users to ensure requirements compatibility and end user satisfaction.

Participate in the solution design process to make recommendations to create and enhance solutions that are innovative, re-usable and sustainable and solve complex business problems.

Participate in user acceptance testing and guide users to ensure that the designed solution ultimately meets business requirements.

Define the success criteria using scenario testing and test cases to ensure that testing covers all aspects of the business specification.

Test and validate the functionality of all technical solutions in line with business requirements on completion of development to ensure that business requirements are met in the implemented solutions.

Define reporting requirements and integration points on affected components using, amongst others, diagrammatic representations.

Collaborate with various business areas and teams to ensure integration and consistency of solutions across business.

Keep abreast of latest IT trends and practices to optimise service offering and minimise risk.

Collaboration:

Build and maintain relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

Effective and consistent service delivery and support to all internal and external stakeholders to ensure that expectations are managed.

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional service.

Continuously monitor turnaround times and quality standards and resolve issues speedily to enhance internal service delivery.

Manage stakeholder query processes and ensure that queries are tracked, accurately resolved, and used as a mechanism to improve client service and business processes.

Self-management, teamwork, and values:

Contribute to creating a positive work climate and culture that energises employees, gives meaning to work, minimises work disruption and maximises employee productivity.

Effectively manage your performance within the team to ensure business objectives are achieved.

Be and encourage innovation, change agility and collaboration within the team.

Manage own performance and development by ensuring performance contract plan in place.

Live the company values.

Competencies Required:

Strong presentation skills: ability to present to audiences at all levels using different media.

Ability to engage with audience; obtain requirements; obtain buy-in for the concept/proposal.

Good facilitation skills: ensuring all stakeholders participating, dealing with different personality and behavioural styles, stimulating out of the box thinking, ability to effectively summarise and capture salient points.

Ability to converse comfortably with the technical teams and gather more information if required.

Strong communication skills both in a 1-to-1 and larger group setting.

Strong communication both in a relatively technical context as well as with non-technical users and other communities.

Strong documentation skills (Business writing skills, Use case documentation, modelling skills (i.e., MS Visio etc)).

Analytical and problem-solving skills: Seek information from a wide range of sources, critically evaluate, test hypothesis.

Differentiate between urgent and non-urgent, important, and unimportant according to formal prioritisation lists.

Master the 80/20 rule to prevent analysis paralysis, clearly articulate the risks and identify and manage the risk mitigation plans.

Ability to take a stand and drive hard for resolution on key issues.

Is sensitive to individual and cultural similarities and differences and demonstrates humility and an openness to engage people from diverse backgrounds and cultures to the mutual benefit of all parties concerned.

Manages self and relationships with others effectively and provides perspective in difficult situations.

Communications skills

Problem-solving skills

Analytical skills

Planning and organising skills

Interpersonal skills

Critical thinking

Desired Skills:

implementation of large projects

experience in the Short-term Insurance industry

7 years BA exp

