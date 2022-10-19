Technical Business Analyst – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

We are hiring a Technical Business Analyst with minimum 5 years’ experience in

Technical Business Analysis across a Custom Software Development Environment.

At least 3 years’ experience in Agile Projects

Working knowledge of (OAS) Open API specification 2.0 and 3.0

Able to read and interpret JSON and XML files

Experienced in the documentation of API’s in a consistent and easy to use format for consumers.

This is a Contract position

Hybrid working role, and we would need the successful incumbent to be based in Gauteng

Desired Skills:

Technical Business Analysis

Agile Projects

Custom Software Development

(OAS) Open API specification

JSON

XML files

Finance

