Technical Business Analyst – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Technical Business Analyst – Gauteng

Oct 19, 2022

We are hiring a Technical Business Analyst with minimum 5 years’ experience in

  • Technical Business Analysis across a Custom Software Development Environment.
  • At least 3 years’ experience in Agile Projects
  • Working knowledge of (OAS) Open API specification 2.0 and 3.0
  • Able to read and interpret JSON and XML files
  • Experienced in the documentation of API’s in a consistent and easy to use format for consumers.

This is a Contract position
Hybrid working role, and we would need the successful incumbent to be based in Gauteng

Desired Skills:

  • Technical Business Analysis
  • Agile Projects
  • Custom Software Development
  • (OAS) Open API specification
  • JSON
  • XML files
  • Finance

