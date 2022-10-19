Technical Specialist II at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

ENSURE the enablement and delivery of innovative technology based digital solutions in order to satisfy business and IT requirements. Operationalize world class services to ensure the business systems of a reputable Retail Group in Cape Town are operating cost effectively and efficiently. The successful incumbent will possess Matric / Grade 12 & a relevant 3-year Degree/Diploma with 3 years’ work experience preferable across multiple areas of IT. You must also have proficiency with MS SQL, Linux OS / Scripting, Python programming language and Tomcat & GIS experience is advantageous. You will also need a basic understanding of Retail Operations.

DUTIES:

Ensure effective Stakeholder Management to reduce risk

Communicate progress, status, events, planned activities and issues to all relevant parties.

Communicate technical decisions, discoveries, practices, processes, knowledge and information.

Deliver New Technologies in support of business strategic objectives

Conduct the necessary research and development to deliver innovative solutions in line with both IT and Business strategies.

Test new technologies derived from approved business cases and manage implementation where appropriate, i.e., Software.

Keep abreast of non-technical factors that have a direct bearing on technological decisions such as budget constraints and business objectives by establishing business contacts and doing appropriate fact finding to ensure delivery within Time, Scope and Budget.

Understand and keep abreast of the Woolworths’ IT technical infrastructure by using the appropriate internal sources of information.

Maintain Technologies to enable to operational stability

Perform the administration of technical solutions according to the agreed plans and processes and propose continuous enhancements to these processes where applicable.

Ensure set standards implemented and adhered in support of a healthy and stable environment.

Maintain and analyse internal records of problem causes and resolutions, identify recurring problems and modify the resolution actions to prevent recurrence.

Provide thought leadership to ensure best delivery of industry practice

Ensure that team members, management and other staff members working in related areas of technical concern are informed on all relevant technical decisions, discoveries, practices, processes, knowledge and information for effective delivery.

Ensure that sustainability and impact of the administration of technical solutions are understood and taken into account when technical solutions are proposed.

Deliver Solutions and Support Complex and Diverse technologies and Platforms

Be a subject matter expert of multiple technologies and platforms.

Investigate and remediate complex problems directly and indirectly linked to your area of responsibility.

Manage tasks within a team to ensure effective and quality delivery

Keep Track of tasks and identify risks and challenges that could compromise delivery.

Be an ambassador of the team and be capable of playing the role of liaison between Customer, (ROG Online OPS) and ROG IT Online Fulfilment.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications:

Grade 12 and relevant degree/diploma (3 years).

Experience / Skills:

3 years relevant experience (preferable experienced broadly across multiple areas of IT).

MS SQL skill.

Linux OS / Scripting experience.

Python programming Language experience.

Tomcat experience.

Extensive knowledge of retail business systems.

Extensive knowledge of all mainstream IT technologies.

Advantageous:

Knowledge of Apache Tomcat Software and Geographic Information Systems (GIS).

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to apply emerging technologies to business solutions.

Thorough working knowledge of technologies used by retailers.

Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings.

Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved.

Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself.

Demonstrates a results-oriented mindset in planning and implementing activities/projects.

Listens attentively and checks understanding of the message being received.

Prepares written reports and briefs and communicates ideas clearly.

Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.

Adjusts to work effectively within new work structures, processes, requirements, or cultures.

Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Technical

Specialist

II

Learn more/Apply for this position