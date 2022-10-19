Web Content Creator at Sabenza IT – Western Cape Stellenbosch

We are in search of a Web Content Creator to join a leading learning institute based in Western Cape. This is a 6-month contract.

As a web content creator, you’ll be responsible for creating and updating our websites. You will be able to update existing pages or create new ones using Sharepoint on-prem 2016, Content Creation and Photoshop/Illustrator.

Requirements

Creates engaging and visually appealing web pages

Creates engaging, visually appealing, and easily readable web pages by following established standards

Creates content for marketing materials such as brochures, reports, and emails, which need to be visually appealing and enticing in order to attract potential customers

Creates content for newsletters and allows for one-click publication using Sharepoint or WordPress.

Collects and organizes data from a variety of systems

Collaborates with the design team on various project and domain goals, including key visuals and workflow methods

Interprets business requirements to gather a range of information about the audience for the intended medium, then designs and creates graphics, multimedia, and interactive applications.

Analyzes medium specifics, such as typeface size, text layout, colors and fonts, to produce effective and easily readable designs

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering or related field required

4 years of experience in web development, website design and/or web content creation

Must have 4years of recent experience as a web content creator and with sharepoint on-prem 2016

Must have demonstrated experience working with CMS platforms such as WordPress or Joomla

Desired Skills:

Sharepoint

Web Development

Content Creation

Woodpress

Joomla

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position