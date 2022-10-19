Web Content Creator at Sabenza IT – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Oct 19, 2022

We are in search of a Web Content Creator to join a leading learning institute based in Western Cape. This is a 6-month contract.

As a web content creator, you’ll be responsible for creating and updating our websites. You will be able to update existing pages or create new ones using Sharepoint on-prem 2016, Content Creation and Photoshop/Illustrator.

Requirements

  • Creates engaging and visually appealing web pages
  • Creates engaging, visually appealing, and easily readable web pages by following established standards
  • Creates content for marketing materials such as brochures, reports, and emails, which need to be visually appealing and enticing in order to attract potential customers
  • Creates content for newsletters and allows for one-click publication using Sharepoint or WordPress.
  • Collects and organizes data from a variety of systems
  • Collaborates with the design team on various project and domain goals, including key visuals and workflow methods
  • Interprets business requirements to gather a range of information about the audience for the intended medium, then designs and creates graphics, multimedia, and interactive applications.
  • Analyzes medium specifics, such as typeface size, text layout, colors and fonts, to produce effective and easily readable designs

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering or related field required
  • 4 years of experience in web development, website design and/or web content creation
  • Must have 4years of recent experience as a web content creator and with sharepoint on-prem 2016
  • Must have demonstrated experience working with CMS platforms such as WordPress or Joomla

Desired Skills:

  • Sharepoint
  • Web Development
  • Content Creation
  • Woodpress
  • Joomla

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

