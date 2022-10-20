BI Developer at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Oct 20, 2022

Established Corporate Company in Cape Town is looking for an experienced BI Developer to join them on a contract basis.

  • Improving data quality within the data warehouse.
  • Develop new reports
  • Designing, developing and maintaining data warehouse and analytics architecture.
  • Responsible for end-to-end BI development, support, monitoring, analysis and maintenance within the BI and Data Warehouse environment/s
  • Infrastructure management
  • Support and analysis
  • Coding and scripting
  • Database management

Minimum Requirements

  • Matric / Grade 12
  • Tertiary Qualification – Diploma / Degree in Information Technology relevant highly advantageous
  • At least 4 years experience working as Business Intelligence experience
  • Proficient with the Microsoft BI Stack (SQL, SSIS, SSRS and SSAS)
  • Strong technical data analysis skills

