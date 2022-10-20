BI Developer at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Established Corporate Company in Cape Town is looking for an experienced BI Developer to join them on a contract basis.

Improving data quality within the data warehouse.

Develop new reports

Designing, developing and maintaining data warehouse and analytics architecture.

Responsible for end-to-end BI development, support, monitoring, analysis and maintenance within the BI and Data Warehouse environment/s

Infrastructure management

Support and analysis

Coding and scripting

Database management

Minimum Requirements

Matric / Grade 12

Tertiary Qualification – Diploma / Degree in Information Technology relevant highly advantageous

At least 4 years experience working as Business Intelligence experience

Proficient with the Microsoft BI Stack (SQL, SSIS, SSRS and SSAS)

Strong technical data analysis skills

