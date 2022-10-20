BI Developer at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Established Corporate Company in Cape Town is looking for an experienced BI Developer to join them on a contract basis.
- Improving data quality within the data warehouse.
- Develop new reports
- Designing, developing and maintaining data warehouse and analytics architecture.
- Responsible for end-to-end BI development, support, monitoring, analysis and maintenance within the BI and Data Warehouse environment/s
- Infrastructure management
- Support and analysis
- Coding and scripting
- Database management
Minimum Requirements
- Matric / Grade 12
- Tertiary Qualification – Diploma / Degree in Information Technology relevant highly advantageous
- At least 4 years experience working as Business Intelligence experience
- Proficient with the Microsoft BI Stack (SQL, SSIS, SSRS and SSAS)
- Strong technical data analysis skills