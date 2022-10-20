Business Analyst at O’Brien Recruitment

Oct 20, 2022

Role Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Work closely with the Product Owner to understand and formulate the product
    design/goals
  • Communicate with clients to understand their objectives and how the product can be
    designed to satisfy these objectives while aligned with core business goals
  • Ensure the objectives/goals of the Product Owner are satisfied when defining
    requirements and designing solutions.
  • Translating customer requirements into technical development requirements
  • Assisting developers and quality assurance understand requirements
    Manage all scope changes to design proposals that can be driven by any key
    stakeholders (e.g. client demands, business objectives, development restrictions etc.)
  • Accept ownership of how product features should work, including clear documentation,
    so this can be effectively communicated to relevant stakeholders.
  • Work closely with appropriate team members to estimate effort to deliver features
  • Assessment of bugs

Role Experience and Qualification:

  • Experience within a similar role, ideally working with SaaS products & solutions
  • A curious person who likes to thoroughly understand how things work
  • Ability to prioritise competing customer demands
  • Creative thinker with the confidence to influence solution design
  • Experience in agile/scrum development teams
  • A passion for executing on product roadmaps, gathering and prioritizing product
    requirements, interacting with customers and internal teams to understand their needs
  • Strong analytical capabilities, requirement elicitation, problem and impact analysis
    experience
  • Proven experience collaborating with high performance, multi-disciplinary teams.

About The Employer:

We are currently recruiting for a Business Analyst for a client based in the Cape Town area. The ideal candidate should have Strong analytical capabilities, requirement elicitation, problem and impact analysis experience and Proven experience collaborating with high performance, multi-disciplinary teams

