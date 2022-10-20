Business Analyst at O’Brien Recruitment

Role Duties and Responsibilities:
- Work closely with the Product Owner to understand and formulate the product
design/goals
- Communicate with clients to understand their objectives and how the product can be
designed to satisfy these objectives while aligned with core business goals
- Ensure the objectives/goals of the Product Owner are satisfied when defining
requirements and designing solutions.
- Translating customer requirements into technical development requirements
- Assisting developers and quality assurance understand requirements
Manage all scope changes to design proposals that can be driven by any key
stakeholders (e.g. client demands, business objectives, development restrictions etc.)
- Accept ownership of how product features should work, including clear documentation,
so this can be effectively communicated to relevant stakeholders.
- Work closely with appropriate team members to estimate effort to deliver features
- Assessment of bugs
Role Experience and Qualification:
- Experience within a similar role, ideally working with SaaS products & solutions
- A curious person who likes to thoroughly understand how things work
- Ability to prioritise competing customer demands
- Creative thinker with the confidence to influence solution design
- Experience in agile/scrum development teams
- A passion for executing on product roadmaps, gathering and prioritizing product
requirements, interacting with customers and internal teams to understand their needs
- Strong analytical capabilities, requirement elicitation, problem and impact analysis
experience
- Proven experience collaborating with high performance, multi-disciplinary teams.
About The Employer:
