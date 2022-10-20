C# Full Stack Developer- JHB – R600k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This dev shop extends throughout South Africa, they offer complete solution-ranging from purchaser management systems, right through freight.

You will be part of Developers coding I window based platforms, which enables ease of use and integration, modern technology giving users access to the best software.

If you are looking for an exciting opportunity within the freight sector, then this is for you!!!!

Requirements:

Minimum 5 years as a Developer

JavaScript

HTML

CSS

MVC

SQL

Angular 12+

WCF

Qualifications

A completed BSC degree in IT

Reference Number for this position is NS55878 which is a permanent position based in JHB offering a cost to company salary of R600k negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Noxolo on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

JavaScript

HTML

CSS

MVC

SQL

Angular 12+

WCF

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position