Full Stack (Open API) Developer

Are you a highly experienced Full Stack C# developer, who has worked with Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and exposure to Open Banking APIs’?

A large blue chip financial services company is looking to find a candidate of your standard.

Description

Client is looking for a Full-Stack Developer who would be fully responsible for developing and maintaining Open Banking APIs. You will mostly be working with Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure technologies to achieve this.

This role works collaboratively with product teams to create and support applications that help clients to securely share their data with banks and other regulated providers as well as initiate payments directly from their bank account data and processes. You are responsible for your area of specialization, as well as for all aspects of product development from interacting with stakeholders and users, to design, development, and deployment, through to production monitoring, reporting and support.

Essential Experience

· Significant experience in developing REST Web API’s using C# in Microsoft Azure cloud

· Experience using testing frameworks (Jasmine/Karma/Jest) and writing clear unit tests for all functionality

· Experience writing and maintaining end to end tests

· Experience in developing single page applications (SPAs) using Angular and React

· Experience in developing User Interfaces using HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Bootstrap

– Good Understanding of Document Object Model (DOM) and DOM Functions

Advantageous Experience

· Google Cloud Apigee API Management or Microsoft Azure API Management

· Knowledge of OAuth 2 and Open ID Connect (OIDC)

· Experience with PowerShell

The Company Culture

Client looks for dynamic, energetic people filled with tenacity, integrity and out of the ordinary thinking. We value individuals who in turn value our culture that is, a can-do attitude while challenging convention. Diversity, competency, and flexible leadership are respected in pursuit of the growth of our business.

Desired Skills:

SPRINGBOOT

JAVA

MVC

REST API

Learn more/Apply for this position