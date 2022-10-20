Fullstack Developer at O’Brien Recruitment

Role Duties and Responsibilities:
- Designing, coding, and testing web applications that support all modern web browsers.
- Ensuring web applications follow modern best practices.
- Working with other team members to fulfil task requirements.
- Communicating development efforts with appropriate stakeholders.
- Preparing and maintaining developer documentation to aid future development efforts.
- Obtaining feedback from senior team members to continuously improve your work.
Role Experience and Qualifications:
- 3+ years of experience in programming and applications design, coupled with tertiary
qualifications in computer science.
- Developed skills in javascript & typescript languages, architecture and design standards.
- Developed skills in html & css including modern web frameworks.
- Knowledge of development tools including but not limited to prettier, eslint, nx, cypress, bundling tools.
- Developed skills of testing frameworks such as jest
- Developed skills in php, architecture and design standards.
- Knowledge of modern application frameworks.
- AWS Infrastructure or other cloud technologies.
- Knowledge of development tools such as docker.
- Developed skills of testing frameworks such as phpunit, selenium.
- Developed skills of database design including sql & nosql.
- Good skills in personal work organisation and time management.
- Experience using git workflow and Jira.
- A logical mind and strong problem solving abilities.
- Good communication skills
About The Employer:
We are currently recruiting for a Fullstack Developer for a client based in the Cape Town area. The ideal candidate should have experience in Designing, coding, and testing web applications that support all modern web browsers and at least 3+ years of experience in programming and applications design, coupled with tertiary qualifications in computer science.