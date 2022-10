I.T Systems Administrator – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Our client in the hospitality industry is urgently looking to employ an I.T Systems Administrator at their organization

Location: Stellenbosch, Western Cape



Requirements:

Grade 12 plus relevant diploma/certificate in Information Technology

Microsoft certifications

Preferably 3 years’ experience in systems administration

Familiar with networks (LAN, WAN) and patch management

General knowledge of VPNs

Knowledge of Office 365 Cloud services (Hosted emails), Forti APs and other WIFI APs, HP Aruba Switches and VLAN, Windows 1011 and Server 20192022, Active Directory administration (users, groups, group policy, DNS, DHCP, organizational units), fibre connections and different topologies

Preferably knowledge of DSTV systems for the hospitality industries

Familiar with Fortigate and VMware

Advanced knowledge and troubleshooting of multimedia devices and DSTV

Responsibilities:

Install, configure and provide technical support for both hardware and software;

Manage the configuration and operation of client-based computer operating systems;

Monitor the system daily and respond immediately to security or usability concerns;

Create and verify backups of Servers (Acronis Cyber Cloud);

Upgrade systems and processes as required for enhanced functionality and security issue resolution;

Administrate infrastructure, including firewalls (Fortigate), malware protection software (ESET Remote Administrator), virtual servers (VMware), domain controller (Microsoft Active directory 2019), Point of sale (EasyPos), Accounting software server (Sage Evolution), Biometrics access control system, internet fibre metro ethernet lines, back up internet WIFI links and other processes;

Set up accounts and workstations for new staff members;

Troubleshoot issues and outages;

Managing all WIFI connections making sure uptime is at 100% for both clients and users (Unifi Controller);

Manage and maintain the phone system (3CX PABX);

Administer and maintain the Office 365 accounts for all staff email accounts hosted with Microsoft;

Keep up-to-date records of all computer assets in the registry;

Provide technical support and management with regards to setting up DSTV, home automation, music systems, 2-way radio system and other multimedia setups as required.

Desired Skills:

Fortigate

Mware

365 Cloud Services.

Windows10/11

Server2019/2022

LAN

WAN

