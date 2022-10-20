IOS Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

FULLY REMOTE (ANYWHERE IN SA)!!!
My client is a digital innovative, development, and execution partner that designs, builds and launches products that create real business value for Corporations in the financial services sector.
The IOS Developer will be responsible for building and maintaining mobile applications for most of their exciting projects.
If You Have
- 4 – 6 years coding experience in the following languages/technologies:
- iOS native(Swift/Objective-C)
- React Native
- Flutter knowledge
- Knowledge of RESTful web services
- Experience working JIRA, BitBucket, Git, GitLab
- Knowledge of Test automation tools like Selenium and Appium
We Would Love To See Your CV
Please Email [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- ios
- developer
- mobile
- react
- native
- swift
- objective-c