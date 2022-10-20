IOS Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

FULLY REMOTE (ANYWHERE IN SA)!!!

My client is a digital innovative, development, and execution partner that designs, builds and launches products that create real business value for Corporations in the financial services sector.

The IOS Developer will be responsible for building and maintaining mobile applications for most of their exciting projects.

If You Have



4 – 6 years coding experience in the following languages/technologies: iOS native(Swift/Objective-C) React Native Flutter knowledge

Knowledge of RESTful web services

Experience working JIRA, BitBucket, Git, GitLab

Knowledge of Test automation tools like Selenium and Appium

