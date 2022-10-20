PHP Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

A company in Johannesburg is looking for an excellent PHP Developer to join their team. If this position is for you, send your CVs through!

Requirements:

Laravel

RESTful APIs

MySQL

JSON

XML

Other Skills:

Fast learner

Able to handle pressure

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . You can also contact Jessica on [Phone Number Removed];. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

