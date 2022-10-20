Programmer

Industrial Control & Automation Programmer – Lanseria (Gauteng)

Salary: Negotiable depending on experience and knowledge includes pension fund and Bonus

Mechanical and Electrical Engineering Company based in Lanseria, Johannesburg, has a position available for a Senior Control & Automation Programmer with Respectable PLC Programming skills

Working hours from 07h00 to 17h00 (Mon-Thur) and 07h00 to 14h30 (Fri).

Qualifications, Knowledge and Experience Required

Matric

Bachelor’s Degree – Commerce or similar

Minimum 2 years’ experience in PLC Program development

Travelling in SA and Africa, Passport required. This will include L.O.A

FULLY Competent on Siemens Simatic Software Development and TIA (Siemens S7-300/1500 PLC’s), Knowledge in Allan Bradley.

Able to Work overtime (Saturday and Sunday)

Willing to Travel, (40% of the time)

High level of computer literacy, especially with Microsoft Word, Excel and Outlook.

Driver’s License & Own transport

Duties include, but are not limited to:

Exposure in food and beverage packaging environment. (Flexible).

Management, Fault finding and reading of Electrical Schematics.

Circuit designing for control Panels.

Development of electrical schematics on E-Plan. (Flexible).

In depth knowledge on Siemens PLC programming capability.

HMI Development on WinCC and TIA, other platforms will be for your advantage.

Set up VSD’s, Danfoss, Allen Bradley, SEW, ext.

Set up of Communication protocols, ex. Profinet, Profibus, Ethernet, ASI, Canbus, Device Net ext.

Project Planning, managing project and compiling a project plan with Microsoft Projects.

Hands on with projects – Design, Develop, Installation, Training and Commissioning.

Participate fully in the Labour Management Scheme completing timesheets, job dockets and providing all relevant information.

Follow up on orders and deliveries.

Cost control and job costing on projects.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV to us on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable finance experience will be contacted.

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

Desired Skills:

PLC Programming

Software Programming

Electrical Schematics

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position