Scrum Master – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Oct 20, 2022

  • Experience:
  • SAFe (Scaled Agile Framework) principles, ensuring that the agreed Agile practices are being followed. Senior Scrum Masters leads and facilitates the removal of impediments and foster an environment for high-performing team dynamics, continuous flow, and relentless improvement.
  • Senior Scrum Master’s primary responsibility is managing the self-organizing, self-managing team achieve its goals. Scrum Masters do this by facilitating, teaching and coaching team practices, implementing and supporting SAFe principles and practices.
  • Senior Scrum Master manages the team to coordinate with other teams in the programme.
  • Manages the daily activities of the project, mentors the team and track and monitor the progress of the project.
  • Facilitate the team engagements for better efficiency of the team. Bringing stakeholders and team closer to ensure total alignment on work required.
  • Facilitate the removal of impediments for the team.
  • Facilitate events such as; daily stand-up meetings, Backlog Refinement, Sprint Planning, Sprint Reviews, Sprint Retrospectives, and decision-making processes in order to ensure optimal value.
  • Acts as a safeguard for the team.
  • Aligns across other teams at Scum of Scrums to improve overall programme delivery.
  • Leads team effort in relentless improvement.
  • Builds a high-performing team, focuses on ever-improving team dynamics and performance, and coaches the team in self-management.
  • Facilitates preparation and readiness for ART events.
  • Ability to run and facilitate core meetings and activities: Backlog Refinement, Sprint Planning, story writing, sizing, prioritising, Daily stand-ups, Sprint Reviews and Sprint Retrospectives.
  • Knowledge of agile methodology and frameworks like Scrum, Kanban, Scaled Agile (SAFe) etc.

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • Kanban
  • Scaled Agile
  • SAFe

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.