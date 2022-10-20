Senior Data Engineer – Randburg – R1.4m Per Annum – Gauteng Randburg

Senior Data Engineer – Randburg – [URL Removed] Per Annum
ONE of Africa’s largest entertainment businesses require a Senior Data Engineer with advanced technical skills to join their amazing team. This opportunity will allow you to develop high quality data warehouse solutions in an Azure environment using but not limited to Synapse, Data Lake, Azure Data Factory, Wherescape and PowerBI
If you want to be part of this group that has a successful history of identifying and adapting to industry trends while continuously delivering the best in entertainment, APPLY NOW!!!!!
Experience
- Experience of developing solutions in the cloud (Azure)
- In-depth experience in Azure Synapse, ADF and Data Lake
- Experience in developing data warehouses and data marts
- Experience in Data Vault and Dimensional modelling techniques
- Experience working in a high availability DataOps environment
- Experience working with automated data warehousing solutions would be advantageous
- Minimum 7 years in a Microsoft BI environment, of which at least 2 years must have been in an Azure environment
Hands-on experience with some of the following disciplines:
- Azure Synapse
- Azure Data Factory
- Azure Data Lake
- Azure Power BI
- Azure DevOps
- Wherescape 3D
- Wherescape RED
- SQL Server
- Data Vault modelling
- Dimensional modelling
- Transact SQL
- Automation/Scheduling tools/frameworks
- Working knowledge of Data Ops
- Understanding of API-based services (e.g., REST, SOAP)
- Understanding of basic integration concepts
- Basic knowledge of the Agile SAFe methodology, Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) processes and cloud computing
Reference Number for this position is GZ55856 which is a permanent position based in Randburg offering a cost to company salary of [URL Removed] Per Annum per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Skills:
- Cloud
- Azure
- SQL Server
- Data Vault
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years