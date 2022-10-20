Senior Network Engineer (Cisco) – Contract – Gauteng Johannesburg North

As a Senior Network Engineer, you will be responsible for all aspects of network architecture and design. You’ll also assist in the installation and maintenance of our LAN/WAN infrastructure as well as act as a troubleshooter when needed. You must have experience with Cisco devices, specifically the routers and switches within their products line-up. Knowledge of Windows is essential but not required; Linux should be your primary OS choice.

Requirements

Design and deploy functional networks (LAN, WLAN, WAN)

Configure and install switches, routers, wifi ap’s and other network devices (load balancers)

Configure and troubleshoot security devices (ASA, Firepower, ISE)

Monitor network performance and integrity

Troubleshooting network/application issues

Automate tasks and monitor their effectiveness

Mentor team members on technical issues

Maintain complete technical documentation

Suggest improvements to network performance, capacity and scalability

Knowledge of open-source a plus

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required

Industry-related experience as a Senior Network Engineer or Network Administrator

Professional certification (e.g. CCNP, CCDP, CCIE)

Solid background in network administration and architecture

In-depth understanding of communication protocols (mainly TCP/IP) and routing protocols (e.g. BGP, OSPF)

Familiarity with access control models and network security

Knowledge of coding languages for scripting (e.g Python)

Experience with network diagnostic, monitoring and analysis tools

Solid understanding of Cisco network operating systems and products (Cisco IOS, Cisco NXOS, Cisco AirOS, Cisco ASA, Cisco FirePower)

Sharp troubleshooting skills

Desired Skills:

Network Engineer

Network Administrator

LAN/WAN

Python coding

Cisco network operating systems

