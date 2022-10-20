Senior Solution Architect – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Oct 20, 2022

The Role: We have an opportunity for a Senior Solutions Architect in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

The Solution Architect primarily works with the product owner team by providing business process alignment and technical leadership to craft a solution that is fit for purpose from a business perspective. Consequently, they focus their attention on both smaller and large facet of the solution to make sure that it engineered and fit the operate model.

Skills and Experience:

  • Matric
  • IT Technical skills. (AWS, APIs, Serverless)
  • Software modelling
  • Grasp of IT concepts, patterns, principles
  • Policy Administration knowledge
  • Cloud certification

Key Accountabilities: Compliance

  • Ensures delivery fits within the guidelines laid down by the enterprise / solution practice architects and is in compliance with the IT strategy.
  • Oversees the implementation of new solutions to ensure they adhere to the signed off solution architecture designs.

Financial Control

  • Understands the fiscal components of a solution to ensure it satisfies the commercial requirements of the business and is sustainable, adaptable and practical within the RUN model.

Personal Effectiveness

  • Ability to operate in a dedicated agile environment and to use typical agile method tools.
  • Ability to explain the complex in laymans terms to bring technology to the masses.
  • Accepts and lives the company values.
  • Accountable for service delivery through own efforts.
  • Collaborates effectively with others to achieve personal results.
  • Individually accountable for managing own time, tasks and output quality for periods of 3 months to 1 year.
  • Plans workload vs work demand for a small team of solution architects.

Strategy

  • Models and defines the financial implications and considerations of potential solutions.
  • Models, defines and collaborates around designs with business and enterprise stakeholders.
  • Provides options and recommendations to business stakeholders to ensure that they can make the best business decisions based on the different solution alternatives and patterns.

Technical Consultation

  • Analyses business processes to determine how IT investment could deliver value through improved cycle times, lower costs, improved quality.
  • Builds the detailed transition plan for the more effective exploitation of IT investments.
  • Defines a solution and ensure that it:
    • Meets the business [URL Removed] the non-functional requirements.
    • Fits within the guidelines laid down by the enterprise / solution practice architects
    • Is in compliance with the IT strategy.
    • Can be readily leveraged by other parts of the business.
  • Responds to stakeholder needs and influences the development of alternative solutions.

Personality and Attributes:

  • Strategic
  • Change as a Way of Executing
  • Leading with influence
  • Collaboration (Diversity & Inclusion)
  • Agile Innovation
  • Customer First, Personal Mastery (Lifelong Learning)

