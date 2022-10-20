Senior Solution Architect – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: We have an opportunity for a Senior Solutions Architect in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

The Solution Architect primarily works with the product owner team by providing business process alignment and technical leadership to craft a solution that is fit for purpose from a business perspective. Consequently, they focus their attention on both smaller and large facet of the solution to make sure that it engineered and fit the operate model.

Skills and Experience:

Matric

IT Technical skills. (AWS, APIs, Serverless)

Software modelling

Grasp of IT concepts, patterns, principles

Policy Administration knowledge

Cloud certification

Key Accountabilities: Compliance

Ensures delivery fits within the guidelines laid down by the enterprise / solution practice architects and is in compliance with the IT strategy.

Oversees the implementation of new solutions to ensure they adhere to the signed off solution architecture designs.

Financial Control

Understands the fiscal components of a solution to ensure it satisfies the commercial requirements of the business and is sustainable, adaptable and practical within the RUN model.

Personal Effectiveness

Ability to operate in a dedicated agile environment and to use typical agile method tools.

Ability to explain the complex in laymans terms to bring technology to the masses.

Accepts and lives the company values.

Accountable for service delivery through own efforts.

Collaborates effectively with others to achieve personal results.

Individually accountable for managing own time, tasks and output quality for periods of 3 months to 1 year.

Plans workload vs work demand for a small team of solution architects.

Strategy

Models and defines the financial implications and considerations of potential solutions.

Models, defines and collaborates around designs with business and enterprise stakeholders.

Provides options and recommendations to business stakeholders to ensure that they can make the best business decisions based on the different solution alternatives and patterns.

Technical Consultation

Analyses business processes to determine how IT investment could deliver value through improved cycle times, lower costs, improved quality.

Builds the detailed transition plan for the more effective exploitation of IT investments.

Defines a solution and ensure that it: Meets the business [URL Removed] the non-functional requirements. Fits within the guidelines laid down by the enterprise / solution practice architects Is in compliance with the IT strategy. Can be readily leveraged by other parts of the business.

Responds to stakeholder needs and influences the development of alternative solutions.

Personality and Attributes:

Strategic

Change as a Way of Executing

Leading with influence

Collaboration (Diversity & Inclusion)

Agile Innovation

Customer First, Personal Mastery (Lifelong Learning)

