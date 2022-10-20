Senior SQL Data Engineer – Hybrid/Remote – up to R1.5m PA at E-merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Sandown

Be part of the Global Business Tech powerhouse that delivers real business value across a wide range of industries such as mining, telecommunications, retail, and financial services. This global organization is seeking a proactive, team orientated, resilient problem solver with in-depth knowledge of Azure, and vast experience as a SQL Data Engineer to help them drive improvements in data engineering across the business.
What You’ll Need
- Degree in Computer Science, IT, Statistics, Engineering, or related technical field.
- 8 or more years of relational SQL database
- In depth understanding of Apache Spark
- Experience in designing, implementing and optimizing solutions in Apache Spark
- Experience with data warehouse and data lake design
- Relevant data engineering certification would be beneficial
- Experience in building, optimizing and managing data pipelines for large and complex datasets
Technical Competencies
- Azure
- SQL
- Python (advantageous)
- Experience with Spark streaming or Kafka would be beneficial
