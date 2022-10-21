DATA ANALYST – Gauteng Pretoria

Reporting to the Specialist: Information Solutions, the incumbent will be required to distil reliable knowledge from information already generated through analysis, interpretation, synthesis, evaluation repackaging and dissemination of knowledge products to be utilised by Company and Municipalities to inform and improve their decision-making processes.

THE CANDIDATE PROFILE

? Excellent numerical, analytical and problem-solving skills

? Ability to create indicators to help assess change

? Capacity to use automated tools to extract data from primary and secondary sources

? Knowledge of data modelling, data cleansing, and data enrichment techniques

? Developing and maintaining databases, data systems – reorganizing data in a readable format

? The capacity to develop and document procedures and workflows

? The ability to carry out data quality control, validation, and linkages which makes it easy to understand and gain insights about the

relationship between various data points

? Using statistical tools to identify, analyze, and interpret patterns and trends in complex data sets that could be helpful for the diagnosis

and prediction

? The ability to produce clear graphical representations, data dashboards and data visualizations.

? Preparing reports for the management stating trends, patterns, and predictions using relevant data enabling them to take important

decisions based on various facts and trends.

? Working with data scientists, engineers, and management heads to identify process improvement opportunities, propose system

modifications, and devise data governance strategies.

? An understanding of data protection issues

? develop and support reporting processes

? Ability to communicate findings to a variety of stakeholders

? Ability to work individually and in a team setting

? Proven working experience in data analysis

? Valid Driver’s License.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

? Degree in a relevant field of study such as Business Information Systems, Computer Science, Information Management,

Mathematics, Statistics, economics

? 3+ years in software development experience and data management disciplines including data integration, modelling,

optimization and data quality and/or other areas directly relevant to data engineering responsibilities and tasks

? Knowledge of Data analysis tools such proficiency in SQL queries and procedures, Microsoft Excel, Matlab, SPSS

? Understanding of Statistical and Machine Learning Algorithms

? Knowledge of Data Visualization tools such as Tableau, QlikView, PowerBI

? Good Communication and presentation skills

? Understanding of the Local Government sector

KEY PORTFOLIO AND PERFORMANCE FOCUS AREAS

Information Services: Distil reliable knowledge from information to make better use of information already generated through the analysis, interpretation, synthesis, evaluation, and repackaging of information for the purpose of enabling users (Company and Municipalities) better to assimilate the information.

Produce knowledge in the form of new, evaluated information in the form of critical reviews.

Drive the development of information systems/tool, compilation, and dissemination knowledge products. Engage stakeholders to determine their data need and provide support and/or guidance.

Work with data scientists, architects, engineers to efficiently build data analytics products.

Research and Benchmarking: Collects, categorises, and tracks relevant information required for specific tasks and projects; Perform support activities to benchmarking exercises under guidance from senior managers and specialists; Conduct research on issues related to Municipal challenges within the sector/ professional discipline (Collect data, examine relevance and synthesize). Facilitate knowledge sharing

/ peer learning sessions/ presentations to Company staff and external stakeholders. May include providing inputs to content and packaging of information for the sessions.

Programme Monitoring and Evaluation and Reporting: Drive the development of information systems/tool, compilation, and

dissemination knowledge products.

Engage stakeholders (Company Clusters) to determine, support and guide them on their information needs.

Facilitate knowledge sharing / peer learning sessions/ presentations to Company staff and external stakeholders. May include providing inputs to content and packaging of information for the sessions.

Stakeholder Management: Within the scope of area of accountability, the Data Analyst will build and maintain relevant stakeholder relationships/ partnerships in line with the area of responsibility.

Ensure appropriate and timely communications with all stakeholders.

Build partnerships with relevant stakeholders to ensure programme success and to increase Company’s capacity to make an impact; and support the creation of reports to communicate about the programme and provide updates for website.

Desired Skills:

Good Communication skills

Presentation skills

Ms Office

Learn more/Apply for this position