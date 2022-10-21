DevOps Engineer (Hybrid) – Western Cape Cape Town

Oct 21, 2022

As a DevOps Engineer, you will be working within a cross functional IT Operations team. Providing assistance to multiple teams with a focus on optimising deployment processes, testing, monitoring performance and cyber security as priorities.
Minimum Requirements:

  • 2 Years’ experience working in an IT technical support team.
  • 1 Years’ experience with Public Cloud (Azure or AWS).
  • 1 Years’ experience with Terraform, Ansible, Chef as part of building and releasing infrastructure as code.
  • Familiarity with container orchestration services, especially Kubernetes and Terraform
  • Experience administering and deploying development CI/CD tools such as Git, Jira, GitLab, or Jenkins
  • Significant experience with Windows and Linux operating system environments
  • Experience with infrastructure scripting solutions such as PowerShell or Python
  • Demostrated communication skills
  • Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills
  • Process-oriented with great documentation skills
  • Knowledge of best practices and IT operations in an always-up, always-available service
  • Experience working on Linux based infrastructure
  • Experience working on Azure
  • Moderate understanding of Ruby, Python, Perl, and Java
  • Configuration and managing databases such as MySQL, Mongo, PostgreSQL
  • Working knowledge of various tools, open-source technologies, and cloud services

Roles and Responsibilities:

  • Develops and maintains mission-critical information extraction, analysis, and management systems.
  • Provides direct and responsive support for urgent analytic needs.
  • Participates in architecture and software development activities.
  • Uses open source technologies and tools to accomplish specific use cases encountered within the project.
  • Uses coding languages or scripting methodologies to solve a problem with a custom workflow.
  • Collaborates with others on the project to brainstorm about the best way to tackle a complex technological infrastructure, security, or development problem.

Desired Skills:

  • Cloud (AWS/Azure)
  • Scripting (Python/PowerShell)
  • Terraform
  • Linux Infrastructure
  • MySQL
  • PostgreSQL

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.