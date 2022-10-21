ETL Developer

Our client in the banking industry is looking for an ETL Developer (Intermediate to Senior) that has worked on migration projects specifically executing the ETL porting of migrations from source to target systems.

Thia will be a 6-Months contract with possibilities of being renewed.

Skills set needed:

Good experience on ETL Development (SSIS Or Datastage Or Informatica Or Abinitio)

Strong in SQL.

in SQL. If the candidate has some experience on automation, Python & Unix Shell script.

Desired Skills:

SSIS

SQL

Python

Unix Shell Scripting

Datastage

