Intermediate Software Developer

Oct 21, 2022

  • Minimum of 2 years work experience in a software development role using C#.NET & MS SQL;
  • Strong .NET platform knowledge;
  • Experience with Microsoft Web Technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF);
  • Solid experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice;
  • Experience in domain driven design (DDD);
  • Experience in test driven development (TDD);
  • Azure development experience (Advantageous);
  • .NET Core development experience (Advantageous);
  • Kubernetes / Micro Services exposure will be advantageous (Advantageous);
  • DevOps CI/CD Pipelines (Advantageous);
  • Restful service experience – (Advantageous);

Qualifications

  • Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training

About The Employer:

[Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.