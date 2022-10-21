Intermediate Software Developer

- Minimum of 2 years work experience in a software development role using C#.NET & MS SQL;
- Strong .NET platform knowledge;
- Experience with Microsoft Web Technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF);
- Solid experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice;
- Experience in domain driven design (DDD);
- Experience in test driven development (TDD);
- Azure development experience (Advantageous);
- .NET Core development experience (Advantageous);
- Kubernetes / Micro Services exposure will be advantageous (Advantageous);
- DevOps CI/CD Pipelines (Advantageous);
- Restful service experience – (Advantageous);
Qualifications
- Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training
About The Employer:
