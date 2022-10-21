IT Test Automation Architect at Abantu Staffing Solutions

The Job Requirements:
- Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production
- General product environment coordination
- Scrum management and general requirement management
- Ticket and task prioritisation
- Responsible for all ServiceNow related topics within the Shopfloor product scope
- Requirement gathering, analysis and advising
- Strong Project Management skills
- Strong technical understanding of development principles and data integration
- Observing technology trends and integrating them with upcoming solutions
- Responsible for documentation
- Responsible for setting up and managing first, second and third level support
- Demonstrated business acumen to take a design to implementation and have experience scaling a concept
- Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
- Experience in Data Analysis and advanced proficiency in Microsoft Office
- Strong leadership behaviours with good people management skills and problem solving skills
- Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders
- Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously
- Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
- Willingness to travel nationally and internationally
- Willingness to work a 3 shift model
- Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function.
- Leadership behaviours as per LEAD
Outputs:
- Liaise directly with various company manufacturing plants worldwide to provide product and service support
- Manage and coordinate system upgrades/bug fixes and support with product testing
- Ensure to interpret business strategy and determine innovative solutions supporting strategy implementation
- Design and model solutions for customer innovation and experience
- Perform with innovation development groups to conduct insights as well as design outputs to their work
- Manage and evaluate innovation pipeline assisting strategic decision-making and Go-to-Market process
- Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies
- Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently.
- Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfill expectations
- Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning
- Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management
- Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts
- Manage ideas from design stage through implementation
- Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
- Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT and from the business
- Performing all outputs in compliance to the Company’s Integrity Codes & S.H.E.Q requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E.Q. tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations
Qualification
Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. or relevant equivalent.
Knowledge and Experience:
Minimum of 5 years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing
General Azure knowledge