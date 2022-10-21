Senior Business Analyst – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Senior Business Analyst

Position Purpose:

The Senior Business Analyst will work within the Business Analyst Team and will be responsible for analysis, documentation, and testing of requirements for the projects to which they are assigned. The individual is responsible to ensure that tasks performed are executed efficiently, accurately and within deadlines. The Senior Business Analyst must collaborate with developers and subject matter experts to establish the technical vision and analyze trade-offs between usability and performance needs.

Minimum requirements:

Relevant degree and experience in Asset Administration (Traditional and Hedge funds) and Information Systems

T-SQL knowledge would be extremely advantageous

Able to work independently on large and complex projects delivering the Business Analysis function

Minimum of 8 years’ experience as a Business Analyst

Duties and responsibilities:

Responsibility for Risk Management:

Responsibility for managing risk in the Business Analyst team, by reviewing processes and ensuring that adequate controls are in place to mitigate risk

Monitoring the control environment & culture to ensure that controls are effective and efficient.

List key responsibilities:

Provide the primary interface between the users, business, and technology teams

Identify and document user, system, or business requirements for reports and/or applications

Analyze and document business processes (identifying risks, process inefficiencies and suggesting opportunities for automation)

Manage projects through to conclusion

Display high level of communication/professionalism in leading groups and process improvement initiatives

The individual is responsible to ensure that tasks performed are executed efficiently, accurately and within deadlines

Collaborate with developers and subject matter experts to establish the technical vision and analyze trade-offs between usability and performance needs.

Skills and Competencies:

Solid knowledge of financial instruments, Trade lifecycle and an understanding the typical Asset Administration suite of reports would be an advantage

Strong project planning skills

Able to multi-task on several high demand projects at one time

Excellent Communication (written & verbal) and interpersonal skills

Project Management and Leadership Skills

Excellent documentation skills (business & technical)

Business Solution Oriented

Innovator & Self-starter with high energy and drive

Strong analytical skills

Able to work under pressure

Adhere to the company BA Framework & Standards

Please answer the following application questions:

1. How many years of experience do you have working in an Asset Administration environment?

2. How many years of Business Analysis experience do you have?

Desired Skills:

T-SQL

Asset Administration

Information Systems

Learn more/Apply for this position