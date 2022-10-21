Software Architect – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Senior Application and Solutions Architect
The Senior Application and Solutions Architect will serve as technical design lead to develop, integrate, deploy and maintaining the company Telematics/Informatics systems while establishing security measures to protect the data within these systems. They will be responsible for architecting applications and services to support the company product and services strategy as well as lead integrations with third party systems and provide technical support for such systems.
Main tasks of Job:
- Accountable to ensure the solutions and applications meets the functional and non-functional product/ service/ enterprise requirements approved by the business
- Responsible for creating deployment strategies for products/applications/services offered by the company on a global basis
- Liaison between client facing personnel and developers where required.
- Collaborate with and lead integration and deployment solutions with 3rd party systems
- Responsible for software quality, including adherence to design and code review processes as well as security and DevOps/infrastructure standards.
- Identify and implement data storage methods including log all data activities, store data logs securely and track all administrative activities to comply with the relevant data protection regulations in the territory eg GDPR/POPI
- Identify and implement data protection systems and process such as implement stringent password policies, encryption keys and other data security protocols and processes
- Systems analysis of vendor solutions to determine if they meet business and technical requirements
- Give input into the strategic technology direction of the organisation from a logical, physical and application architecture perspective
- Defines and supports reusable application components from a business and technology perspective
- Monitor applications and services, take troubleshooting steps, and implement strategies to prevent future issues
- Implement and maintain incident tracking systems to capture and respond to incidents in a timely manner
- Accountable for designing, building, and optimizing automation systems that help to monitor and manage services across the value chain
- Lead development team, business analysts and software architects to plan, design, develop, test, and maintain applications and services.
- Prepare reports, manuals and other documentation on the status, operation and maintenance of software.
- Manage design, development, and unit testing of applications and deployments in accordance with international standards.
- Provide third-level support for services offered.
- Provide technical leadership to teammates through coaching and mentorship.
Minimum requirements:
- MSc Computer Science or equivalent with 8-10 years’ experience in relevant industry
and experience in relevant discipline of which at least 5 years as Software Developer
or solution architecture with hands-on experience in variety of database technologies
- Cloud services experience
- Prior experience in a technical leadership position
Core Competency Requirements:
- Extensive experience architecting, designing and developing web development and
mobile technologies and deploying effectively to a cloud environment
- Experience with database development including relational database design
- Experience with automation, debugging, performance profiling and optimization
- Comprehensive understanding of object-oriented and service-oriented application
development techniques and theories
- Internally motivated, able to work proficiently both independently and in a team
environment
- Strong communication skills with both internal team members and external business
stakeholders
- Strong initiative to find ways to improve solutions, systems, and processes
- Knowledge of web applications, software architecture, SQL Server, C#, mobile (native,
cross platform and hybrid) experience
- Experience developing and maintaining backend systems (Web services, Restful
APIs, Windows Services)
- Experience with cloud technologies such as Microsoft Azure, Google cloud or AWS
- Experience with API Management in public cloud is strongly preferred.
- Experience integrating with third party systems and devices
Person Specifications:
- Confident, independent, resourceful self-starter
- Proven customer negotiation / team member persuasion skills essential, as is attention
to detail and the ability to manage complex situations
- Must be a competent manager of people, particularly technical experts
- Team player
- Sense of urgency
- Careful, thorough and self-disciplined
- Ability to work to procedures
Desired Skills:
- Systems Architecture
- Systems Development
- Systems Design
- Software architecture
- web technologies
- Aplication Technologies
- relational database design
- Object oriented application design
- Service oriented application design
- Database Development
About The Employer:
A financial services group specialising in principal investing, property and proprietary trading