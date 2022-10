Software Developer (Microservices – Node JS) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Software Developer II (Microservices – Node JS).

Description:

To realise the detailed design through programming and configuration and provide guidance and mentoring to other Software Developers.

3 years + experience as a Node JS Developer

API Development Docker

Kubernetes experience

Desired Skills:

Node JS

Microservices

Kubernetes

API

