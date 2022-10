Specialist: Data Analytics

Our client in Pretoria is looking for Senior Specialist: Data Analytics who will analyse (using data science methods) and provide expert advice with regards to data analytics in order to achieve business objectives.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications & Experience:

Relvant Bachelor’s Degree / Advanced Diploma (NQF 8) AND 8 – 10 years experience in Data Engineering / Business Data Intelligence / Data Science of which 3-4 years is at an operational level.

OR

Senior Certificate (NQF 4 ) AND 15 years in experience in Data Engineering / Business Data Intelligence / Data Science, of which 3-4 years is at an operational

Desired Skills:

DAta Analytics

R

Python

