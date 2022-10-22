Lead Analyst Programmer

The Opportunity

This is a nationally based role that forms part of the Information Technology Team. The objective of this role is to define, develop, test, analyze, and maintain new software applications in support of the achievement of business requirements. This includes coding, testing, and analyzing software programs.

In this role, you will get to

Design and program software solutions based on user requirement specifications.

Manage the implementation of software solutions.

Review the work of Junior Programmers and provide required coaching and mentoring to ensure quality of delivery as well as provide support.

Investigate, analyse and resolve production issues escalated to Third-Line Development Team Support.

Identify inefficiencies and work towards continuous improvement of existing systems and/or processes.

Contribute to the body of knowledge (Documentation, Wikis, How-To Guides).

Participate actively in Scrum delivery ceremonies (Stand-ups, Planning, Design Retrospectives and Reviews).

What you will need to succeed

A Matric or Grade 12 equivalent, relevant Tertiary Qualification as well as a minimum of 8 years’ experience in Software Design and Programming.

You will also need to have experience in working with the following technologies in an Agile environment:

Java

Spring Boot

Docker

Kubernetes

ANT

Maven

Source control – Git, SVN

XML

XSL

Html

xsl:fo

Jquery

Jenkins

Patterns

UML

Relational databases

Object databases

SQL

Web servers (e.g Tomcat, Jetty,Netty)

Education

Bachelors Degree (B): Information Technology

High School (Grade 12) (Required)

National Diploma (Nat Dip): Information Technology (Required)

Desired Skills:

Lead Analyst

Programmer

