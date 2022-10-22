Senior Software Engineer

The Opportunity
This is a nationally based role that forms part of the Information Technology Team. The objective of this role is to define, develop, test, analyze, and maintain new software applications in support of the achievement of business requirements. This includes coding, testing, and analyzing software programs.
In this role, you will get to
- Conduct full System Design by facilitating sessions that will include evaluations of alternative solutions.
- Draft implementation plans, write programmes according to business specifications and conduct unit testing.
- Work closely with Business Analysts to ensure sufficient clarification of specifications.
- Review the work of Junior Programmer and provide required coaching and mentoring to ensure quality of delivery as well as provide support, assistance, and guidance to Senior Programmers.
- Investigate, analyse, and resolve production issues escalated to Third-Line Development Team Support.
- Contribute to the body of knowledge (Documentation, Wikis, How-To Guides).
- Identify inefficiencies and work towards continuous improvement of existing systems and/or processes.
- Participate actively in Scrum delivery ceremonies (Stand-ups, Planning, Design Retrospectives and Reviews).
What you will need to succeed
A Matric or Grade 12 equivalent, relevant Tertiary Qualification, and a minimum of 5 years’ experience in a similar role.
You will also need to have experience in working with the following technologies in an Agile environment:
- Docker
- Java
- CI/CD (e.g., Jenkins)
- Maven
- Patterns
- Relational Databases
- SQL
- Source Control – Git
- Spring Boot
- UML
- Web servers (e.g., Tomcat, Jetty/Netty)
- Webservices (Soap and Rest)
- XML
Experience in the following will be advantageous
- ANT
- Html
- jQuery
- Kubernetes
- Object Databases
- XSL
- XSL:fo
Skills
- Apache Ant
- Apache Tomcat
- Docker (Software)
- Git
- Git Source Control
- Hyper Text Markup Language (HTML)
- Java
- Jenkins (Software)
- Jetty
- jQuery
- Kubernetes
- Maven
- Netty (Software)
- New Software
- Object Oriented Database
- Pattern Development
- RESTful Web Services
- SOAP Web Services
- Spring Boot
- Structured Query Language (SQL)
- Unified Modeling Language (UML)
- XML Programming
- XML Schema
- XSL
- XSL FO
Education
- High School (Grade 12) (Required)
Desired Skills:
- Software Engineer