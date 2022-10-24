Business Analyst (Payments/CIB experience) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Sandton

ENVIRONMENT:

A highly meticulous & forward-thinking Business Analyst with CIB experience is sought by a reputable Financial Services Group to join its Market Africa team on the Treasury platform. You will need to understand the end-to-end trade lifecycle, including payments and settlement processes. Your role will entail supporting with run, change and strategic initiatives and you will have to understand and/or worked on at least 1 of the following product sets: Fixed Income, FX, Derivatives or Payments. You will also require a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Mathematics/Engineering or related discipline or equivalent work experience including Vendor Management, Integration Architecture and understanding the Capital Markets Products and Business environment.

DUTIES:

Engage with stakeholders to understand business problems and needs and translate those into detailed business and/or functional requirements that include process, data, people and workflow specifications.

Analyse and understand the end-to-end flow of the platform architecture and consider all touchpoints and impacts when analysing new business requirements or changes to existing business requirements.

Identify and promote optimisation, re-use and standardisation opportunities within Markets Africa

Build and maintain professional working relationships with all stakeholders, displaying excellent abilities to initiate dialogue, listen, advise, influence and negotiate to achieve positive outcomes.

Initiate meetings with key stakeholders to track progress, manage expectations and ensure stakeholders’ requirements are delivered.

Engage and collaborate with the vendor on suitable solutions for incidents, production issues or new requirements.

Assist with query and complaint management in a timeous manner.

Coordinate and participate in the test effort to ensure that the delivered solution meets agreed business requirements and functional/process specifications.

Assist the Project Manager (PM) to facilitate relevant workshops to define project scope and other documentation needed in the Project Concept and/or Project Charter.

Ensure all the business requirements, evaluations and recommendations of business solutions, assessments and feasibility analysis are documented.

Assist the PM or Platform Lead by advising, investigating, estimating and calculating costs, timelines, resources and plans approval of the project stage business cases.

Facilitate workshops in conjunction with the PM in order to obtain business user requirements in terms of the proposed end state of the project.

Project manage a sub-project or work stream, when required to do so by the PM or Platform Lead.

Assist the PM or Platform Lead to generate weekly/monthly or ad hoc status reports, using input from project teams for reporting to Project Sponsor.

Perform root cause analysis with stakeholders, conduct interviews or workshops to further evaluate and identify solutions to meet business requirements.

Self-Management –

Demonstrate pride in the organisation’s brand, services and products by consistently delivering on the brands promise.

Plan and manage own workflow, anticipating obstacles, juggling priorities and following through on objectives within agreed timeframes and according to quality standards.

Stay relevant and up to date with legislations and new development.

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback.

Handle stress in ways that do not negatively impact others.

Take ownership of personal career development, leveraging formal and informal opportunities.

Act in an ethical, transparent and morally defensible manner.

Adapt communication styles to meet the needs of different audiences.

Teamwork –

Continually share, debate and communicate learning’s.

Explore possibilities for different solutions.

Flag and debate issues constructively.

Contribute to a friendly, co-operative climate in working with others to achieve collective goals.

Be sensitive to others’ feelings, needs, values, views and attitudes and be courteous and diplomatic when dealing with difficulties and problems others may be experiencing (EQ).

REQUIREMENTS:

A Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering or related discipline is required, or equivalent work experience.

Previous CIB experience is essential.

Familiarity with Vendor Management.

Knowledge of Integration Architecture.

Understanding of the Capital Markets Products and Business environment.

ATTRIBUTES:

Superior organisational and time management skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication.

Analysis and attention to detail.

Conceptual/Big picture thinking.

Problem solving.

Customer Service Orientation.

Influencing & impact (incl. negotiation).

Knowledge sharing.

Process and technological competence.

Developing people.

Leadership commitment.

Drive for results.

Learning agility.

