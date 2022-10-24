Business Intelligence and OL Sales – Gauteng Menlyn

Objective of the job:
-
To implement the MB Vans direct sales strategy to maximise penetration and retention through the direct promotion and sale of vehicles, finance product, insurance and value added products including the On-Line Store.
-
To effectively manage and steer every New Business Model (NBM) sale by engagement with direct customers and supporting field staff with NBM insight and reporting as well as related activities ensuring high levels of customer satisfaction in compliance to the Company’s Culture Statement, Integrity & Anti Bribery Codes, Conflict of Interest Policy & S.H.E. requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E. tasks and duties.
All activities will be done in compliance with the Company’s Integrity Code and other relevant policies.
Main Tasks:
New Business Model:
- Timeous and expedient resolution of field staff enquiries and requests as well as collaborative engagement with key internal stakeholders in order to deliver on requirements.
- To communicate, implement, support, monitor and steer retail processes (specifically BOBJ Sales Funnel, CRM Lead) in the dealer network and within MBSA
- Project Management: Co-ordinate adhoc future business projects as and when requested.
- Provide timeous feedback to the relevant stakeholders on progress and/or completion.
- Providing support on any new or current project when required.
- Sales Transaction System:
- Further develop the Sales Transaction System (STS) in collaboration with IT to ensure a seamless integration into the sales process and meeting business requirements.
- Steer the parameters of the Sales Transaction System and identify areas of improvement in line with IT and Controlling.
- Ensure the system integrity of the Sales Transaction System and discover correlations in the data that influence and explain transaction pricing.
- Ensure high levels of process administration for management of stock levels, online store functionalities and lead follow ups. Working in close collaboration with MBFS (FICA / FAIS / NCA REQUIREMENTS), Specialist Lead Management Marketing and sales field staff)
- Customer Relationship Management:
- Conquest customers for MB Vans by actively managing any customer engagement opportunities arising out of digital/ telephonic contact, including the Business Development Centre and Online Store.
- Delighting customers with benchmark customer service through all points of contact, with brand-appropriate communication skills (both written and telephonic). Trouble-shooting and timeous escalation where necessary.
- Optimize the Customer Experience with new and innovative touchpoints along the customer journey.
- Reporting :
- Design effective reports and tools in order to assist MB Vans field staff and the business to facilitate driving of the new business model and vehicle sales.
- Gather further market and sales intelligence, analyse and interpret to provide insight and input into strategic sales decisions and direction.
- Provide reporting and back office sales support to the field staff. Support with general ad hoc reporting and administrative requirements.
- Identify areas of improvement so to enhance the way in which activity is being distributed, communicated and reported. Assist in the development of new reporting.
- Integrity Compliance:
- Promote and support integrity including rewarding and disclosing compliance achievement or misconduct in an appropriate manner.
- Implementation and promotion of efficient and effective internal compliance controls, including regular assessments and risk mitigating measures to avoid non-compliance.
Qualifications:
- Matric. A relevant tertiary qualification (i.e. Advance Diploma or degree) will be an added advantage.
- Experience:
- 3-5 years’ relevant experience.
Knowledge, Skills and Attributes:
- MS Office Packages (Advance)
- Wholesale / Retail experience (2-5 years)
- Point-of-sale Systems
- In-depth knowledge of Sales Processes
- SAP Wholesale Template (SWT)
- Power BI Experience
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- Power BI
- OL
- Sales