Purpose of the role

As a Networks Manager, the purpose of you role is to lead a team of Network Administrators and engineers in the provision of BAU network operations support and maintenance services for the organisations Internal network and client connectivity infrastructure ensuring the platforms meet and exceed availability and resiliency requirements stipulated in SLA with business.

Your key responsibilities will include, but is not limited to:

Ensure the Network and Client Connectivity operations team is adequately resourced with people/skills to achieve teams support delivery targets

Work with ITD Service Delivery Manager and the Head of Service Delivery to promote awareness of capabilities, possibilities and limitations of the networks and client connectivity infrastructure across all stakeholder communities in the organisation

Ensure that the organisations clients understand the network connectivity requirements of the organisation by engaging with the clients network and connectivity teams

Leverage vendor/partner relationships to ensure wider uderstanding of offering/trends in IT industy

Ensure networks and client connectivity infrastructure vendors and service providers fulfil their obligations in provision of services to the organisation

Take ownership of all vendor and service provider agreements and processes (Service Contracts and SLAs) covering all networks and client connectivity infrastructure to ensure compliance and minimise risks

Build relationships with colleagues, peers and staff by using appropriate interpersonal styles

Provide input into departmental/divisional budget to ensure appropriate resource allocation in achievement of departmental goals

Accountable for compiling the IM Networks and Client Connectivity platform BAU budget

Educational requiremenents

High Diploma or Degree in Computer Science or other IT discipline from accredited institution, Cisco Certification, ITIL certification or related certification (essential)

Computer Science or Business Related Degree or CISCO NQF equivalent (preferred)

Experience required:

Minimum 10 years experience working IT of which 5 years experience in managing team

Experience in having organised the delivery of medium to large scale network projects and intiatives

Previous experience as a Network Engineer or Administrator for at least 5 years

