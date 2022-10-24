Solutions Architect

ROLE SUMMARY SOLUTIONS ARCHITECT (Jnr)

Responsible for creating a comprehensive architecture for a solution and providing strategic direction throughout the design and deployment process. After determining a clear understanding of the client’s business needs, the Solutions Architect will map out the product, vendor and overall end-to-end design that will constitute the solution, and how they are going to work together to ensure success of the Customer’s requirements. This role will be accountable for the solution design approval at customer pre-order stage.

You will partner with Customers, sales, engineering, and product teams to craft scalable, flexible and resilient architectures that address Customer business problems and accelerate the adoption of Company products and solutions. In collaboration with sales, you will drive revenue growth across a broad set of Customers.

The role will also involve the RFP/RFI process as well as bespoke solutions in collaboration with Product teams from the quote to delivery processes, ensuring accurate verification, technical design vetting and overall quality for the correct design and implementation. This role will be leveraged as a key stakeholder for both the development and delivery lifecycles to plan and execute on scalable solutions and products.

KEY OUTPUTS

RFP / RFI document design

Customer Engagement

Pre-Sales

Attend internal / External stakeholder meetings

Leverage and influence cross functional teams

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED

Minimum of a CCNA qualification

(CCDA would be ideal)

Business related qualification would be an advantage

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

Experience with Enterprise Architecture or Network Architecture pre-sales in a Network vendor or professional services environment.

2 or more years of proven success in influencing senior technology leaders to drive change in a pre-sales, customer, or solutions focused role.

OTHER REQUIREMENTS

Excellent understanding of the architectural principles for software defined networks (SDN/ SDWAN) and cloud-based platforms

Familiar with Enterprise and Industry Architecture frameworks

Technical expertise in network services solution and product and including SDN, Cloud, MPLS and IP

Design, implement and manage advanced architectures in an networking domain and integrate multiple systems or platforms

Able to present architecture concepts, designs, and goals to Customers at all levels.

Understanding of contract management and governance models

Able to build business relationships, able to simplify complex concepts into compelling customer proposals

Results driven

Out-of-the-box innovative thinking, excellent problem-solving skills

Passionate about researching current and emerging technologies and developing innovative solutions

Own Transport

About The Employer:

COMPANY

– … is a telecommunications carrier, provides data communications services to wholesale carriers and wholesale clients in the Middle East, Africa, West Asia, and other international regions. The company offers a portfolio of solutions that include Ethernet products; and carrier grade network services. It also provides global dedicated Internet access, broadband Internet access, and IPVPN or public MPLS Lite services.

– The Company is the 1st African MEF 3.0 certified carrier ethernet network. Our new award winning Software Defined Networks platform brings next generation software centric services including SD-WAN, SDN and NFV together.

– Autonomous orchestration, cloud provisioning, open source, API’s and agile development are built into our [URL Removed] we evolve as client’s needs grow.

