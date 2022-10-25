Business Analyst

Role Purpose

As a Business Analyst at the company,your role is to review, analyze and evaluate business systems and user needs for the company products. You will need to understand potential projects from a business perspective, what the requirements are and how a particular IT process or procedure needs to work. You will need to analyse customer requirements, define scope and objectives and document technical development requirements.

Requirements:

Experience within a similar role, ideally working with SaaS products & solutions

A curious person who likes to thoroughly understand how things work

Ability to prioritise competing customer demands

Creative thinker with the confidence to influence solution design

Experience in agile/scrum development teams

A passion for executing on product roadmaps, gathering and prioritizing product requirements, interacting with customers and internal teams to understand their needs

Strong analytical capabilities, requirement elicitation, problem and impact analysis experience

Proven experience collaborating with high performance, multi-disciplinary teams.

Responsibilities:

Work closely with the Product Owner to understand and formulate the product design/goals

Communicate with clients to understand their objectives and how the product can be designed to satisfy these objectives while aligned with core business goals

Ensure the objectives/goals of the Product Owner are satisfied when defining requirements and designing solutions.

Translating customer requirements into technical development requirements

Assisting developers and quality assurance understand requirements

Manage all scope changes to design proposals that can be driven by any key stakeholders (e.g., client demands, business objectives, development restrictions etc.)

Accept ownership of how product features should work, including clear documentation, so this can be effectively communicated to relevant stakeholders.

Work closely with appropriate team members to estimate effort to deliver features

Assessment of bugs

