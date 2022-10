Full Stack Developer

Our client has a fantastic opportunity for a skilled Developer who is creative and skilled in solving complex problems.

Responsibilities:

Designing and developing web-based systems using mainstream development tools and libraries.

Work within an Agile Scrum R&D team to design, develop and integrate a web-based workforce performance platform.

Share knowledge freely, whilst also having access to personal growth and development.

Requirements:

BSc. with at least one major in Computer Science. A major in Stats is beneficial.

4+ years’ relevant software development experience.

3+ years’ experience working in an Agile Environment.

Good knowledge of C# and web development.

Good knowledge and understanding of Design Patterns and their implementations.

Relevant languages:

C#, NET, MVC, JavaScript, Angular JS, SQL, HTML 5, CSS

Desired Skills:

Full Stack Development

C#

.NET

MVC

Angular JS

JavaScript

HTML 5

CSS

SQL

Wed design

Agile

Learn more/Apply for this position